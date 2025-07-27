New Study Reveals The Most Dangerous Day To Be On New Jersey Roads
Fridays are the worst day of the week for car accidents in most states, but that's not the case here in New Jersey.
Read More: The Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurant In America Can Be Found In New Jersey
The Most Dangerous Day To Be On The Roads
According to a new study from CARFAX, Friday is considered the riskiest day on the road in 43 states.
Makes sense, with so many people racing to get home from work and kick off the weekend a little early.
However, here in New Jersey, a different day takes the title for the most dangerous day to be behind the wheel.
Before we get to New Jersey, Mississippi topped the charts, with over 18% of its accidents occurring on Fridays, followed closely by states like California, Texas, and New York.
It's a combination of traffic, extreme tiredness after a long week, and distractions that led to more crashes than on any other day.
In Montana, it's Wednesday, but in New Jersey, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Vermont, it's another day that sees the most accidents.
New Jersey’s Worst Day For Car Accidents Might Surprise You
In a twist for the Garden State, the highest risk for accidents on New Jersey roads is on Tuesday.
It's always important to be extra vigilant while driving - a little extra caution can go a long way.
On the flip side, Sunday tends to be the quietest day on the roads, making it a more stress-free driving experience, according to the report, but if it's summer in Jersey, and you're driving home from the shore, odds are you're going to be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Not exactly a relaxed experience!
