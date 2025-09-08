New Jersey has no shortage of incredible spots to grab a tasty sub, and now there's one more to add to the list!

With a place already in Princeton and several in Pennsylvania and Delaware, another spot just opened a little further south in New Jersey, with the grand opening taking place on August 26th.

Whether you're craving a hot sub or a cold one, they've got it all.

Vegatarian, grilled, and cheesestakes too!

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Returns to South Jersey

Several years ago, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop had a place in Cherry Hill, but eventually closed.

It now returns with a new location in Marlton, which I can't wait to try!

Capriottis Brings Beloved Subs Back To The Marlton Area

It's located on Route 73 South, near the intersection of Greentree Road.

The franchise owners of the Martlton location hope to open several more locations throughout the state, according to the Courier Post.

The article in the Courier Post mentioned some of the best menu items that I'm so excited to try!

The Bobbie, Capriotti’s signature sub, was voted “the Greatest Sandwich in America” in a 2009 aol.com readers' poll. This sub offers slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. The Capastrami is a “fan favorite,” and it features hot pastrami, melted Swiss, Russian dressing and a layer of house-made coleslaw.

YUM!!

