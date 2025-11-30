According to a recent report, the legendary Cape May may have gotten a distinction it doesn't deserve.

Cape May's Latest Honor

Almost every honor Cape May has received over the years has been well-deserved, but this one might not.

You may be shocked to hear that I don't think Cape may deserves this honor, but before you lock in on your anger for me, listen to what the honor is.

A website called Travel Pug has compiled a list of the most underrated beach towns in America, and Cape May is on it.

Is Cape May, New Jersey, An Underrated Town?

Did they say Cape May is underrated? Cape May is amazing. Cape May is stunning. Cape May is among America's favorite beach towns, but underrated?

How could one of the most beloved, popular, and gorgeous beach towns in America, a town that everyone knows about and loves, be considered underrated?

I think that the experts find it hard to talk about great beach towns without somehow including the mighty Cape May, and there is nothing wrong with that.

The Most Underrated Beach Towns In America

In the article, Cape May was joined by New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and South Padre Island, Texas, among others, on the most underrated beach towns list.

Cape May keeps its streak going when it comes to making lists like this, and we're always happy to hear about Cape May. We still maintain that it's not an underrated place, however.

