There is one amazing beach in New Jersey that made the top 22 list of best beaches in America for a family vacation.

New Jersey's Most Family-Friendly Beach

We could make a strong argument that several of our amazing Jersey Shore beaches should have made this list of the 22 best beaches for a family vacation.

I would be the first person to put my vote in for Jenkinson's Beach in Point Pleasant Beach.

Photo by Derek Thomson on Unsplash Photo by Derek Thomson on Unsplash loading...

It's a very family-friendly and beautiful beach, and you are feet from great food, awesome rides, a fun boardwalk, and, of course, the famous Jenkinson's Aquarium. Jenk's deserves a spot on the list.

Which New Jersey Beach Is Among The Most Family-Friendly In America?

But when there are only 22 slots, it's not easy to get all the great family-friendly beaches in our country on the list.

Read More: New Jersey's Best Beach According To You

The folks who had the difficult task of narrowing the list to 22 beaches were the good people at Cabin Zero.

Photo by Laura Fuhrman on Unsplash Photo by Laura Fuhrman on Unsplash loading...

Seven beaches from the northeast made the list, but the only one from the Garden State was the legendary beach in Cape May.

The Most Family-Friendly Beaches In The Northeast

Our beloved beach was among these other beaches in our region of the country. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, also made the list, as did Ocean City, Maryland, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Kennebunkport, Maine, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Cape May was listed at #13 on the beach, so this is something every New Jersey resident should be proud of.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo