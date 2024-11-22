This New Jersey Town Is Among The Most Underrated Towns In America

This amazing little town in New Jersey has been named the most underrated town in the state.

Regarding beautiful small towns, we have no shortage here in New Jersey, but one in particular is being referred to as one of the nation's most underrated adorable small towns.

You will never get an argument from me that this an adorable down, and quite possibly not just the cutest small town in our state, but the whole nation.

The Most Underrated Town In New Jersey

The great folks at Love Exploring have named Cape May the most adorable small town in New Jersey, and that is an excellent choice.

Don't let the underrated fool you though. Anyone who has ever been to Cape May is enthusiastic about this quaint, gorgeous Victorian village nestled in Southern New Jersey.

I'm not sure who classified Cape May as underrated, but it has been honored time and time again for its beauty, charm holiday season appeal, summer fun and so much more.

Cape May Is One Of New Jersey's Most Amazing Towns.

Cape May is one of the few places in the nation where it's hard to determine which season is "their" season.

Read More: New Jersey Residents Pick Our Most Beautiful Small Town

Spring is stunning as the flowers reappear, summer is outstanding with the gorgeous beaches and beautiful boardwalks, the color explosion and B&Bs are especially breathtaking in the summer, and the Christmas season and winters are magical.

So, no matter when you choose to go to Cape May, it's the right choice, and no matter what honor you bestow upon this amazing and unique town, it's a well-deserved one.

