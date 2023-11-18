There are some towns that just do Christmas better than others, and one major publication has named their choice for the town that does it best here in New Jersey.

There are towns all over the United States that are literally made for Christmas and the folks at Zippia celebrate many of them with their list of the best Christmas towns in each state.

Of course, leading the way are towns like North Pole, Alaska, and Santa Claus, Indiana, which have an edge over the rest of the pack just because of their names.

But you don't have to have a catchy or Christmas-y name to make the list. Great towns like Honolulu, Hawaii, and Cincinnati, Ohio are on the list as well.

You would have to imagine that the town that takes the crown here in the Garden State has to have some kind of historical connection.

The town they chose not only has that, but during the Christmas season, you literally feel like you are being taken back in time as you walk through the streets and this quaint town's downtown area.

The town that has been given the crown as the most Christmas-y town in all of the Garden State should come as no surprise.

We've said it a lot in the past, and we'll say it a lot more in the future. Congratulations to the amazing town of Cape May.

If you want to find out about all the amazing things that Cape May has to offer during the upcoming holiday season, please visit this great Cape May website.

