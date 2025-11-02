New Jersey is the home of several amazing and beautiful spots, but only one can be called the most magical in the Garden State.

The Most Magical Place In New Jersey

Despite our national reputation, New Jersey has some beautiful and memorable places to visit.

Did you ever stop to think about what the most special spot in the Garden State is? A place so incredible it has been dubbed the Most Magical Place in New Jersey.

Photo by Chris Whatley on Unsplash Photo by Chris Whatley on Unsplash loading...

The people at Splash Travels celebrated magical places by naming the top one in each state in a recent article.

Which New Jersey Spot Was Named The State's Most Magical?

We were very curious to find out the winner in New Jersey, and we are sure you are, too. So where is this magical New Jersey location?

Read More: New Jersey's Most Underrated Town

New Jersey's most magical place is so magical that it takes a whole town to corral all of its magic.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

The place the experts chose, the town with all that magic, is our beloved Victorian-era town of Cape May.

The Most Magical Places In America

There is something so special about Cape May that it's hard to put into words, but, as they say, if you know, you know.

Get our free mobile app

There are very few places in America more magical than Cape May, so these experts did a great job with their choice.

Congratulations to Cape May for adding Most Magical Place to its list of accolades over the years.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo