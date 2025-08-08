Cape May is one of the most historic towns in America. Let's look at the beloved town's historic timeline.

The History Of Cape May

Cape May is one of the most storied towns in America, and its history is an amazing one.

As you walk the Victorian home-dotted roads and you shop at the amazing downtown area, you may wonder what this quaint town was like in its earliest form.

The first explorer from Europe who set his eyes on the area that we would eventually call Cape May was Sir Henry Hudson in 1609.

Who Were the First Explorers In Cape May?

According to the Cape May website, Cornelius Jacobsen first explored the area in 1621, having no clue how world-famous Cape May would eventually become.

It wasn't until 1776 that going to Cape May for rest and relaxation became a thing. And it still is today.

Interestingly, in the late 1700s, close to the turn of the century, ads began appearing in newspapers highlighting all the great features of the area, including the swimming and the fresh seafood.

Cape May Becomes A Legendary Destination

But things really turned around for Cape May in the mid-1800s when boarding houses, hotels, music pavilions, and even ballrooms began to pop up. Cape May was becoming what it still is today, a sought-after vacation destination.

Despite some speed bumps, the last century and a half has been a time for Cape May to shine, and it looks as beautiful today as it ever has.

And one final note. If you love shopping at Washington Street Mall, do you know how long it's been there?

It's new, based on Cape May standards. It opened for business in 1971.

