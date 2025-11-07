One New Jersey town has been named among the best-kept culinary secrets on the East Coast.

What Are Some Of The Best Culinary Towns In New Jersey?

The Garden State has so many incredible culinary towns. There are great restaurants from the southern tip of the state to North Jersey.

Towns like Asbury Park, Spring Lake, and Red Bank are known nationwide for their culinary expertise.

It wasn't any of those towns in the spotlight in the article published on MomSkoop, but the topic of that piece was the East Coast's best culinary secrets, and those towns couldn't be considered secrets.

The Best Kept Culinary Secret In New Jersey

The funny thing is, the town that gets the honor is far from a secret as you can get. As a matter of fact, it may be the most famous town in New Jersey.

But the amazing food in this beloved town may not get the credit it deserves. That is, until now.

There were only 13 towns that made the list, and the amazing Cape May was one of them. Cape May joined places like Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport, Maine, on this exclusive list.

Cape May Has Some Of The Best Restaurants in the State

If you've never been to Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant, The Lobster House, or the Washington Inn, you have to try them soon.

Congratulations to Cape May for another prestigious honor, and remember to grab a meal there soon.

