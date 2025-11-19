Cape May: The New Jersey Christmas Town That Deserves National Recognition
This is a story about a New Jersey town that didn't make a list. And in my opinion, it absolutely should have.
An Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town
There is a list of the best Christmas towns in America making the rounds on the internet, which contains America's best Christmas towns.
It comes from a beloved and reliable source, and despite that, I'm here to throw my opinion into the conversation.
This article missed a New Jersey town that I consider to be among the best, and a town I believe should absolutely be on the list.
The Best New Jersey Christmas Town
Country Living is the source of this list, and it's a good one. It contains some American towns that turn Christmas into pure magic.
I agree with all the towns that made it to the list. I just think there is a legendary New Jersey town that should be on it, too.
Cape May is famous for many things. It is the original seashore resort and is beloved in the summer.
Best Season To Visit Cape May, New Jersey
Fall and spring are also beautiful in Cape May, and the holiday season at the southern tip of New Jersey is also stunning.
When you stroll the charming streets of this Victorian-era town when it's adorned with its Christmas best, there is nothing like it.
I would put Cape May up against any Christmas town in the country. We hope our beloved town makes the list next year.
