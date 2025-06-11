Travel experts at a popular website have named the one Jersey Shore beach you can't miss. Can you guess it?

The Best Beach In New Jersey

I wrote this article before learning that the experts at WE 3 Travel's choice for the New Jersey can't-miss beach is... Let's see if I get it right.

Get our free mobile app

My first choice is an easy one. There is a town in New Jersey that gets so much attention from the national press, and that's Cape May.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town is amazing and deserves every honor it receives, which is why I think it's a smart first choice.

Which Beaches Are The Most Popular at The Jersey Shore?

I also think Point Pleasant Beach would be a good answer. It is the home of so many summer memories for generations of families, so it will be my second guess.

Read More: New Jersey Is Home To America's First Beach Town

My third choice would be a sentimental one. Atlantic City is home to America's first boardwalk, and the beach is great, so I'll make Atlantic City my third choice.

Atlantic City Atlantic City (Google Maps) loading...

Now that I've made my top choices, it's time to reveal what the experts said. If the past is any indication of my performance, I wouldn't bank on any of my guesses.

Expert's Choice For The Best New Jersey Beach

These experts chose a can't-miss beach in every state, so let's see which one they chose for the Garden State.

It looks like my guessing losing streak is over. These experts couldn't say enough about the beach at Cape May, and my first choice is also theirs.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

As I said earlier, Cape May is not only beloved by New Jersey residents but by beach experts all over the country, so this honor should come as no surprise to anyone.

The 10 Best Beaches In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo