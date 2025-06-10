Ways to Save Money in New Jersey

We're all trying to save as much money as possible, and when you look at your monthly bills, grocery shopping often takes up a big chunk of the monthly budget.

That's why even saving a few bucks here and there is always welcome news.

Especially in New Jersey, where everything is just so expensive.

Shopping in bulk is good for some things, but not everything.

I find that fresh produce is never good to buy in large quantities because it's never used in time, so I end up losing money.

However, Good Housekeeping came out with a list of the top items to buy at stores like Costco and Sam's Club in New Jersey, which can actually save you money in the long run.

Though it doesn't always feel that way at the checkout.

Items Worth Buying in Bulk to Save Money

Here's the list of the items mentioned in the article that are worth purchasing in bulk, so you end up paying less per unit and save more overall.

Nuts

Diapers and Wipes

Paper Products

Laundry and Dish Detergent

Batteries

Oils and Cooking Sprays

Garbage Bags

Toiletries

Pet Food

Supplements

Protein Bars

Salt and Pepper

Bottle and Canned Beverages

Vanilla

Cheese

Over-the-counter Medication

Office Supplies

Light Bulbs

Wrapping Paper

How much does grocery shopping cost across America?

