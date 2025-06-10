What&#8217;s Worth Buying In Bulk? A New Jersey Guide To Saving Money

What’s Worth Buying In Bulk? A New Jersey Guide To Saving Money

CANVA

Ways to Save Money in New Jersey

We're all trying to save as much money as possible, and when you look at your monthly bills, grocery shopping often takes up a big chunk of the monthly budget.

That's why even saving a few bucks here and there is always welcome news.

Especially in New Jersey, where everything is just so expensive.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Shopping in bulk is good for some things, but not everything.

I find that fresh produce is never good to buy in large quantities because it's never used in time, so I end up losing money.

However, Good Housekeeping came out with a list of the top items to buy at stores like Costco and Sam's Club in New Jersey, which can actually save you money in the long run.

Though it doesn't always feel that way at the checkout.

Items Worth Buying in Bulk to Save Money

CANVA
loading...

Read More: Save Big: Popular Supermarket In New Jersey Announces Summer Price Drop

Here's the list of the items mentioned in the article that are worth purchasing in bulk, so you end up paying less per unit and save more overall.

Nuts

CANVA
loading...

Diapers and Wipes

CANVA
loading...

Paper Products

CANVA
loading...

Laundry and Dish Detergent

CANVA
loading...

Batteries

CANVA
loading...

Oils and Cooking Sprays

Garbage Bags

Toiletries 

Pet Food

Supplements 

Protein Bars

Salt and Pepper

Bottle and Canned Beverages

Vanilla 

Cheese

Over-the-counter Medication

Office Supplies

Light Bulbs 

Wrapping Paper

CANVA
loading...

How much does grocery shopping cost across America?

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.

The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

The best supermarkets in New Jersey

These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).
Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM