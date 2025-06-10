What’s Worth Buying In Bulk? A New Jersey Guide To Saving Money
Ways to Save Money in New Jersey
We're all trying to save as much money as possible, and when you look at your monthly bills, grocery shopping often takes up a big chunk of the monthly budget.
That's why even saving a few bucks here and there is always welcome news.
Especially in New Jersey, where everything is just so expensive.
Shopping in bulk is good for some things, but not everything.
I find that fresh produce is never good to buy in large quantities because it's never used in time, so I end up losing money.
However, Good Housekeeping came out with a list of the top items to buy at stores like Costco and Sam's Club in New Jersey, which can actually save you money in the long run.
Though it doesn't always feel that way at the checkout.
Items Worth Buying in Bulk to Save Money
Read More: Save Big: Popular Supermarket In New Jersey Announces Summer Price Drop
Here's the list of the items mentioned in the article that are worth purchasing in bulk, so you end up paying less per unit and save more overall.
Nuts
Diapers and Wipes
Paper Products
Laundry and Dish Detergent
Batteries
Oils and Cooking Sprays
Garbage Bags
Toiletries
Pet Food
Supplements
Protein Bars
Salt and Pepper
Bottle and Canned Beverages
Vanilla
Cheese
Over-the-counter Medication
Office Supplies
Light Bulbs
Wrapping Paper
