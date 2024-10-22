Well Known Retailer Closing All 4 New Jersey Locations Shifting To Online Sales Only
Here we go again!
After giving it another try, this well known baby store is once again saying goodbye, closing all 4 stores in New Jersey.
The company tried to make it work, reopening several stores less than a year ago in New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Virginia, but now they're all closing once again as they transform into a "digital-first brand."
A statement on the website reads, "This decision comes after listening closely to you, our incredible customers, and our valued partners. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping this new chapter."
BuyBuy BABY Closing All 4 New Jersey Locations
The four stores closing are located in Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Paramus, and Woodbridge.
Bridgewater - 711 NJ-28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Cherry Hill - 1590 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Paramus - 34 East Ridgewood Avenue 3rd Floor, Paramus, NJ 07652
Woodbridge - The Plaza at Woodbridge, 675 US-1 Ste 1, Iselin, NJ 08830
All stores will continue to accept gift cards through October 31st.
I've gone to several baby showers where my friends were registered at BuyBuy BABY and it appears you'll still be able to create a baby registry online and add products from their website so that's good news.
I used to love going to the store and seeing all the adorable outfits, but now everyone is shopping online and buybuyBABY.com is looking to provide a great online experience.
The stores are expected to close before the end of 2024.
