Two New Burlington Stores Opening In New Jersey With Exciting New Look
Do you have that one store you can wander around for hours?
It's where you find the best deals and never leave without something to take home.
Whether looking for a new outfit, some throw pillows for your living room couch, or picture frames and candles, you can find it all at Burlington. That's definitely my go-to store!
But some changes are on the way.
Two new Burlington stores are set to open soon, but both will have a slightly different look compared to the many other locations across New Jersey.
Exciting Changes Ahead As Burlington Expands In New Jersey
The new locations will feature a more "streamlined, easier-to-shop layout," according to NJBIZ.
The article went on to say, "to reach a goal of 500 new stores by the end of 2028, the 53-year-old company is transitioning to a smaller, 25,000-square-foot format to enable more cost-efficient, high-traffic placements in strip centers and urban retail hubs."
Two New Burlington Stores Opening In New Jersey
The new stores will open next Friday, September 12th, at St. Georges Crossing in Woodbridge and on October 10th at Columbia Park Center in North Bergen.
Several stores have already been revamped, and the rest of the locations are expected to be updated by the end of next year.
