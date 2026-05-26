If you think the best burger in New Jersey is at the Blue Swan Diner in Oakhurst, NJ, you might be right.

The Amazing Burgers At The Blue Swan Diner In Oakhurst, NJ

As you probably know already, the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs are in full swing, and the fun part is sampling some of the best burgers in the state to help find the best the Jersey Shore has to offer.

It's hard to believe, but this is part of my job. So I made my way to the legendary Blue Swan Diner in Oakhurst to try their burger.

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The first thing I noticed when I walked in was the warm greeting I received. It's the same warm greeting each customer received the whole time I was there.

The Blue Swan Diner - Modern With The Warm Feel Of A Traditional NJ Diner

The interior of this diner is awesome. It manages to capture a modern feel, while still maintaining that traditional look of a New Jersey diner we all love.

I spent a little time talking to some regulars, and their love of the Blue Swan was evident. I think that's the best review a diner can get.

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It didn't take long at all for my big, juicy burger to arrive. It was beautiful to look at, and even more amazing to eat. It was fresh, juicy, and everything a top-line diner burger should be.

Does The Blue Swan Diner Have The Jersey Shore's Best Burger?

The service at the Blue Swan Diner is great, the staff is super-friendly, and that burger was one of the best I've had in a long time.

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If you think the Blue Swan Diner has the best burger at the Jersey Shore, get your vote in now.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo