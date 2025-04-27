With several locations already in New Jersey, this popular wing spot will open a new location in Monmouth County.

If you've been wondering what's replacing the old TGI Fridays at Hazlet Town Center, there's some exciting news to share.

You hate to see a building just sit empty, so it's great to hear that this popular wing spot is coming to the area to fill that space.

The new location is expected to open in early 2026.

Buffalo Wild Wings is Coming to Hazlet, New Jersey

The Asbury Park Press reports that Buffalo Wild Wings will take over the empty TGI Fridays restaurant at Hazlet Town Center on Route 35 and Monmouth County's Bayshore.

The restaurant, known for its delicious wings, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps - plus great beer options - is in the process of getting a liquor license.

It's not opening until early 2026, but here's a list of locations open now!

Buffalo Wild Wings Locations in New Jersey

770 Lighthouse Drive Suite D-A - Barnegat

144 Route 31, Suite 100 - Flemington

1701 West Edgar Road - Linden

1598 Nixon Dr. - Moorestown

487 Market Street Suite 10 - Saddle Brook

1120 White Horse Rd Unit 100 A - Voorhees

2770 Hooper Avenue - Brick

1353 Ringwood Ave Suite B - Haskell

650 Route 72 West Unit 2 - Manahawkin

2241 Route 1 South - North Brunswick

470 Harmon Meadow Blvd. Harmon Meadow - Secaucus

1599 US Highway 22 West - Watchung

970 US-22 - Bridgewater

625 US 1 South - Iselin

167 US 9 South - Marlboro

627 Cross Keys Rd. Highland Crossing - Sicklerville

1400 Willowbrook Mall, Willowbrook Mall - Wayne

180 Route 35 South Suite 2004A, Monmouth Mall - Eatontown

2825 John F Kennedy Boulevard - Jersey City

4311 Black Horse Pike, Hamilton Mall - Mays Landing

1540 US Highway 46 W - Parsippany

4 North Village Blvd, Suite A - Sparta

299 North Route 73 - West Berlin

21-08 Maple Ave - Fair Lawn

190 Passaic Ave, Suite 104 - Kearny

2164 N 2nd St., Union Lake Crossing - Millville

343 Mount Hope Avenue - Rockaway

2 Rt. 37 West, Unit C-4 Crossroads Center of Toms River - Toms River

3465 US-1 - West Windsor

