Fan-Favorite Wing Spot Opening New Location In New Jersey
With several locations already in New Jersey, this popular wing spot will open a new location in Monmouth County.
If you've been wondering what's replacing the old TGI Fridays at Hazlet Town Center, there's some exciting news to share.
You hate to see a building just sit empty, so it's great to hear that this popular wing spot is coming to the area to fill that space.
The new location is expected to open in early 2026.
Buffalo Wild Wings is Coming to Hazlet, New Jersey
The Asbury Park Press reports that Buffalo Wild Wings will take over the empty TGI Fridays restaurant at Hazlet Town Center on Route 35 and Monmouth County's Bayshore.
The restaurant, known for its delicious wings, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps - plus great beer options - is in the process of getting a liquor license.
It's not opening until early 2026, but here's a list of locations open now!
Buffalo Wild Wings Locations in New Jersey
770 Lighthouse Drive Suite D-A - Barnegat
144 Route 31, Suite 100 - Flemington
1701 West Edgar Road - Linden
1598 Nixon Dr. - Moorestown
487 Market Street Suite 10 - Saddle Brook
1120 White Horse Rd Unit 100 A - Voorhees
2770 Hooper Avenue - Brick
1353 Ringwood Ave Suite B - Haskell
650 Route 72 West Unit 2 - Manahawkin
2241 Route 1 South - North Brunswick
470 Harmon Meadow Blvd. Harmon Meadow - Secaucus
1599 US Highway 22 West - Watchung
970 US-22 - Bridgewater
625 US 1 South - Iselin
167 US 9 South - Marlboro
627 Cross Keys Rd. Highland Crossing - Sicklerville
1400 Willowbrook Mall, Willowbrook Mall - Wayne
180 Route 35 South Suite 2004A, Monmouth Mall - Eatontown
2825 John F Kennedy Boulevard - Jersey City
4311 Black Horse Pike, Hamilton Mall - Mays Landing
1540 US Highway 46 W - Parsippany
4 North Village Blvd, Suite A - Sparta
299 North Route 73 - West Berlin
21-08 Maple Ave - Fair Lawn
190 Passaic Ave, Suite 104 - Kearny
2164 N 2nd St., Union Lake Crossing - Millville
343 Mount Hope Avenue - Rockaway
2 Rt. 37 West, Unit C-4 Crossroads Center of Toms River - Toms River
3465 US-1 - West Windsor
