Are you looking for a little change of scenery?

If you're dreaming of getting away, even just for a few days, but don't want to spend an abundance of money, especially with the holidays right around the corner, Kayak is out with the most wallet-friendly getaways in the U.S. for winter, according to Travel + Leisure.

Get our free mobile app

We're not talking about tropical destinations, but rather just a little winter break from New Jersey, with a quick flight and an affordable hotel stay. Some of these places you could easily drive to and cut costs even more.

The best time for travel deals is in January and February, so now is a good time to start thinking ahead!

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Read More: New Jersey Thanksgiving Travel: Busiest Times And Driving Dangers Revealed

The Most Affordable Travel Destinations in America, According to Kayak

- Chicago, Illinois - With a combined flight and hotel of $426.

- Dallas, Texas - Combined flight and hotel $435.

- Minneapolis, Minnesota - Combined flight and hotel $435.

- Washington, D.C. - Combined flight and hotel $445.

- Boston, Massachusetts - With a combined flight and hotel $464.

- Baltimore, Maryland - Combined flight and hotel $471.

- New York, New York - For both flight and hotel $491.

- Raleigh, North Carolina - Combined flight and hotel $523.

- Nashville, Tennessee - Including flight and hotel at $523.

- Tampa, Florida - Combined flight and hotel $533.

I just looked up the weather in Tampa, Florida, and it's nothing but sunny skies and in the 80s all week long. Sign me up! That's the place I would go out of all the places on that list!

You can read more about all the deals here, but if you're looking to stay a little closer to home, below is a list of the perfect New Jersey towns for a little getaway. Sometimes you just need a night away to recharge!

Absolutely Gorgeous New Jersey Towns Perfect For A Weekend Getaway It's time to get away for a few days, and these little towns throughout New Jersey are absolutely perfect to reset and reboot in. Gallery Credit: Buehler