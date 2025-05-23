According to the experts, this is the one bucket list adventure in New Jersey you don't want to miss.

New Jersey's Bucket List Adventure

Experts at HGTV have compiled a massive list of adventures from each state that are not to be missed.

Garden State Parkway sign Garden State Parkway sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

It would be amazing to be able to visit all of these places, but if you can only accomplish it in our home state, then that's good enough.

Get our free mobile app

Before we get to the top spot in the Garden State, let's reveal what the experts say is the best bucket list adventure in our neighboring states.

New York's Top Attraction

The experts say the best bucket list adventure in the Empire State is the New York City Marathon. We're not sure if you can just visit it, or if you have to run it, too, for it to count.

2024 New York City Marathon Getty Images loading...

Read More: New Jersey's Top Tourist Attraction

It is an amazing spectacle and would be amazing to experience in any form. It's undoubtedly a bucket list adventure.

Pennsylvania's Bucket List Adventure

Have you ever heard of Fallingwater? This house museum was designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and is a sight to behold.

Fallingwater Fallingwater (Google Maps) loading...

These are two great bucket list items. Now, let's find out what adventure awaits us in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Bucket List Adventure Is In Ocean City

The experts have chosen the boardwalk in Ocean City as the Garden State's bucket list adventure,

Ocean City boardwalk on Google Maps Ocean City boardwalk on Google Maps loading...

If you've ever been there, you'll know exactly why. Congratulations to Ocean City and its amazing boardwalk.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo