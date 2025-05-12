Lately, it feels like every week there's news about another round of layoffs and closures. Whether it’s tech, media, retail, or even healthcare, no one seems totally safe.

We’ve gotten used to the idea that the job market has its ups and downs, but when it hits close to home, it stings a little more.

New Jersey’s always been kind of a hub for the pharmaceutical world. You grow up here, and odds are you know at least one person who works in the industry. It’s been a significant source of good-paying jobs and steady careers. But even the big players in that space are feeling the pressure now.

Companies are shifting gears, trying to cut costs, merge teams, and stay “competitive.” You hear phrases like “strategic realignment” and “long-term efficiency,” but let’s be real: That usually means people are losing their jobs, and often a lot of them.

Midsection Of Businessman Carrying Cardboard Box AndreyPopov loading...

READ MORE: Popular NJ Retailer To Close Its Remaining Locations

It’s wild to think that even companies still making money are cutting back. The issue isn't always “we can’t afford to keep you,” but more like “we think we could make more if we didn’t.” That’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re the one getting let go.

This latest layoff announcement hit especially hard. Over 500 people in New Jersey are about to lose their jobs, which means hundreds of families suddenly dealing with a ton of uncertainty. It’s not just numbers on a page—it’s real people with rent, bills, and kids to take care of.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: Two NJ Schools To Close For Good In June

NJ.com reports that Lawrenceville-based Bristol Myers Squibb will be laying off 516 employees. The cuts are rumored to begin as soon as May 9 and roll into next year.

The company says it’s all part of a plan to save a few billion bucks over the next few years. The goal? Restructure, focus more on newer drug development, and stay lean in the process.

The company says they’re offering support and being as “respectful” as possible throughout the process. Still, there’s no easy way to break that kind of news. And no real way to soften the blow when your future gets upended by a decision made in a boardroom.

It’s just another reminder that job security isn’t what it used to be, even in industries that will never have a shortage of customers.

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker