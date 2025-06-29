If you’re one of the many locals who love to get their steps in at a peaceful spot with water views and open skies, you might want to make other plans soon. A well-loved spot that’s usually packed with walkers and joggers is about to take a long break.

The Lakewood Scoop is reporting that starting in August, one of New Jersey's most popular trails will be closing. Don't worry, though, it's not a permanent thing. The shutdown has to do with a big improvement project. Unfortunately, that's going to keep this Jersey Shore gem closed.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Why is the Brick Reservoir Closing?

Officials are planning to replace the lining that helps keep the water sealed in. This job is no small task and will involve draining the whole reservoir before they can even get started. Once empty, workers will be able to dig in and get the repairs done safely.

It may sound like a hassle, but this update is extremely important to ensure everything functions smoothly in the long run. The crew will also be installing a concrete barrier and fencing to protect the new lining once it’s in place.

This isn't something they do often. The last time it closed for anything major like this was back in 2018, and that one didn’t last nearly as long.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

READ MORE: This Hidden NJ Gem is the State's Best Camping Spot

Which Areas of Brick Reservoir Are Closing?

The Brick Township Municipal Authority states that, for safety reasons, public access to the reservoir and surrounding recreational areas will be off-limits during the upgrades, which are expected to last well into the Spring of 2026.

It’s a favorite for Ocean County residents and beyond, with water views that make any workout a little bit easier. Start scouting out a backup spot now.