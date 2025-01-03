Brick, New Jersey Residents Name Their Most Avoided Road

Residents of Brick have helped us crown the most avoided road in the town over the past year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you live or work in Brick, you know one of life's biggest daily challenges is negotiating the roads in the town.

What's The Brick Road You Avoid The Most?

There is a vicious combination of too many parking lots, entrances and exits, cars and people, and not enough room or lanes for all of them.

This is not a new problem, but it seems like it gets worse and worse each year. We asked Brick residents about which road is the one they avoid the most.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Needless to say, folks who live in the town had no shortage of comments about the roadways, including David, who echoes the sentiment of many Brick residents by simply saying,

Just stop building.

There is no quick fix for a town that has too many cars to fit on its already packed roads, but the one that gets avoided more than any other just happens to be the one that is also likely the most highly traveled.

What Brick Residents Are Saying About The Town's Roads

While several intersections were pinpointed by Brick residents on social media outlets as their most avoided spots, Route 70 is the road mentioned more than any other.

Kaysie says,

70, almost impossible, but I'll go 10 mins out of my way to avoid it.

Other roads that are being avoided as often as possible include Chambersbridge Rd,, Jack Martin Blvd, and Route 88, just to name a few.

Read More: Three New Jersey Roads Are Among The Most Hated In America

2025 brings a new year, and hopefully some solutions to the traffic and congestion on Brick roadways, but it might not be a good idea to hold your breath.

Get our free mobile app

Brick Traffic We Found On Google Maps