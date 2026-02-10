I've lived in Ocean County my entire life, and I can't tell you how many times I've driven past this gas station. It must be in the thousands. Something has always been "off." I'm claiming that I have the answer as to why, but I do have a theory.

Why Do Gas Prices Vary In New Jersey?

First, let's talk about why New Jersey drivers see constant price swings. It's mainly because location matters a lot. Stations near the Garden State Parkway, Route 9, and major shore highways almost always cost more. Those stations know drivers are stopping out of convenience. Neighborhood establishments that rely on locals tend to keep prices lower to stay competitive.

Competition plays a huge role, too. If three gas stations are clustered at one intersection, prices usually drop fast. No one wants to be the most expensive option when drivers can see the cheaper sign from the same traffic light. In quieter towns with fewer stations, prices can climb and stay higher longer.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Exxon - Brick Blvd. - Brick, NJ

What makes this gas station notable is that its gas prices are consistently at least one dollar higher than those at nearby stations. On the day I took this picture, the price per gallon for a credit card payment was $3.99. $3.99! The Wawa just less than half a mile down the street was $2.79 per gallon. That's quite a difference, especially when you have lots of competition nearby.

READ MORE: It's Now Illegal in NJ To Put These 20 Items In The Garbage

Not surprisingly, I've never once, in over 25 years of driving past this station, seen anyone at the pump. Never. With these prices, it's no surprise, but how do they stay in business? Here's what I think. The gas doesn't matter.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

This is just a thought, but what if the gas is just "gravy?" This location has a reputation for being shady. They heavily promote CBD products and kratom, a tropical tree from Southeast Asia, which can be used as a stimulant or sedative. It's perfectly legal to sell these products in New Jersey. Either this Exxon Mart is doing great business, or they are price-gouging.

What Qualifies As Price Gouging in New Jersey?

A report breaks it down like this.

State of Emergency Division of Consumer Affairs Gas price gouging is defined as raising prices by more than 10% above the price charged immediately prior to a declared, or for 30 days after. These regulations, enforced by the, apply only during these emergency periods.

I haven't found any reports of this particular station being reported. So, what's going on?

