Another New Jersey Brewery Will Soon Close After A Decade In Business

Just a few months ago, Ark Brew Pub in Lumberton (my favorite place to meet up with friends for a good beer) closed, and now, another New Jersey brewery will soon shut its doors for good at the end of this month.

This comes after several breweries in New Jersey have recently closed.

Alementary Brewing in Hackensack was another one that shut down within the past year.

After being in business for 10 years, this Camden County brewery, which was started by a group of friends, will close at the end of the month, leaving loyal customers sad to hear the news.

Here are just a few of the many comments on Instagram.

"Bummer, such an awesome place."

"Such sad news! You will truly be missed!"

"Really sad news."

"Horrible news."

"This is incredibly sad. We love you, your venue, your beer, and your staff."

New Jersey Brewery Will Soon Close After A Decade In Business

Brotherton Brewing Company in Atco, Camden County, will close, according to a message posted online by the company.

"To our customers - This is a tough one because so many of you started as patrons and very quickly became family. While our brewery may be closing, the friendships and memories we've created will last a lifetime. Your support and loyalty have been the backbone of Brotherton Brewing. and for that. we are forever grateful."

The last day for Brotherton Brewing Company will be March 30th.

As the weather gets warmer, you can still stop by and enjoy a nice cold beer at any of these New Jersey locations.

