Looking to start your day with a delicious breakfast sandwich?

This is the place to go!

There's a sandwich shop in New Jersey that's considered to have the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state - a HUGE honor, especially with so many incredible spots to choose from across New Jersey.

The experts at LoveFood ranked the best sandwiches across the country and found the top-rated breakfast sandwiches in each state.

Several factors were considered in determining "the best," including user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand dining experiences from the team at LoveFood.

Where can you find the best breakfast sandwich in New Jersey?

You'll have to travel to Jersey City to find it!

The Breakfast Schnitzel at Mordi’s Sandwich Shop in Jersey City is Named Best In New Jersey

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most delicious sandwich in New Jersey:

The ginormous Breakfast Schnitzel at Mordi’s Sandwich Shop includes everything you’d expect from a breakfast sandwich – Cheddar, bacon, a fried egg, tomatoes, ketchup, and garlic aioli – plus a well-seasoned and wonderfully crisp piece of fried chicken. The sweet challah bun is the cherry on top. The shop is run by Israeli chef Mordechai Chichportiche, whose favorite food growing up was (surprise, surprise!) schnitzel.

Everything looks delicious!

Mordi’s Sandwich Shop is located at 320 Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City.

