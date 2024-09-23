Have You Ever Heard Of This New Jersey Drink Around For More Than 100 Years?

If you live in one area of the state you know all about this iconic drink, created more than a century ago, but if you live anywhere else in New Jersey you've probably never heard of it.

Get our free mobile app

Spend time in Burlington County and you'll notice it's sold in supermarkets, restaurants, convenience stores, and farmstands throughout the county, but some towns including Riverside, Delran, Delanco, and Riverton carry it more than others.

I'm talking about Boost!, also known as Drink Atoast.

Have you ever heard of it?

Read More: Popular New Jersey Sandwich Shop Expands Beyond Monmouth County

Growing up in the area, I just assumed everyone in New Jersey knew about this drink.

It was a staple in my childhood. I used to have it all the time hanging out with friends and at birthday parties, but as I got older I started to realize that Boost! was largely unknown outside of this little pocket of New Jersey.

It was created around 1910 by a local pharmacist named Benjamin Rice Faunce.

The drink was registered as a trademark in 1913 and the Boost! Company was formed in 1915, according to Wikipedia.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media loading...

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media loading...

It's described as a sugary flat soda and comes as a syrup sold in half-gallon jugs with caffeine and is also available with no caffeine.

You add water, shake well, and serve it with ice.

You can also make slushies!

It says on the bottle you can have it shipped worldwide at takaboost.com.

Give it a try and let me know what you think!

LOOK: These are the best foodie cities in America WalletHub analyzed data to determine which U.S. cities are the ultimate foodie cities. Affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality were all factored in for determining a location's final score. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant