A popular furniture store is opening in Monmouth County.

With several locations already established in New Jersey, including Toms River, Cherry Hill, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Bridgewater, the company continues to expand with the latest location set to open this month.

Bob's Discount Furniture Opening Soon

If you're looking for the perfect piece, whether it's a new sofa, sectional, dining room set, bedroom set, or you're in need of a new mattress, you should be able to find something for every room in your home.

It's always exciting to get rid of an old piece that you've had forever and bring in a new, practical, and, of course, comfortable piece of furniture.

Check Out The Grand Opening Of Bob's Discount Furniture In Eatontown

The new store will be located in Eatontown on Route 36, with the big grand opening held on Friday, August 29th.

A new store is bringing more than just great bargains; it's also bringing community support.

Patch reports,

Bob's will present a $5,000 check to Eatontown's Memorial Middle School and HABcore, a non-profit located in Red Bank that provides affordable housing and job services for homeless veterans and their families.

And you'll be able to fuel up for a day of shopping.

There's a cafe inside, and they'll be giving away free snacks on opening day.

The fun starts at 9 am!

