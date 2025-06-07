A popular website has named one of New Jersey's best boardwalks as the top tourist destination in the state.

New Jersey's Best Tourist Attractions

New Jersey has more tourist destinations than most states in America, and many of them are known worldwide.

For other states, it may be easy to choose a single destination as the top tourist attraction in the state.

But in New Jersey, we have a lot of tourist destinations to choose from, so selecting one is somewhat complicated.

The Top Tourist Destination In New Jersey

There are great destinations up and down the Jersey Shore, and inland as well. So, which ones should be considered to top the list?

Could it be Lucy the Elephant in Margate City? Maybe it's Grounds for Sculpture or Liberty State Park.

Those are all great attractions we all love, but none is the one that this publication chose to top the list.

Top Choice For Tourists In New Jersey

These experts chose probably the most historic tourist destination in the Garden State to represent New Jersey's top tourist destination.

They chose the first boardwalk in America, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, as our state's top tourist spot, and it's hard to disagree with.

It is estimated that approximately 27 million people visit Atlantic City each year to enjoy all it has to offer.

Congratulations to Atlantic City for being named the top tourist destination in the Garden State.

