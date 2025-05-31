If you're not the biggest fan of running into a wild animal, then you wouldn't want to come in contact with our state's biggest snake.

The Biggest Snake In New Jersey

If you are afraid of snakes, you've probably wondered what New Jersey's biggest snake is, so you could avoid it like the plague.

According to the experts, the size of New Jersey's biggest snake might warrant your fear.

A snake in the grass (Photo by Kato Bergli on Unsplash)

We're not talking about a specific snake here, just the type of snake and its potential size.

How Long Is New Jersey's Biggest Snake?

Experts at Animalko have revealed their list of the biggest snakes in each state, and the one for New Jersey could be a bone-chilling 7 feet long.

Have you ever encountered a Northern Pine Snake? That's the one that can grow to 7 feet in length, and is likely the largest snake you'll ever encounter in the Garden State.

Snake (Photo by David Clode on Unsplash)

According to National Zoo, it's one of the largest snakes in North America. That's great news for Garden State ophidiophobics.

Information About New Jersey Snakes

More spine-tingling news is that the Northern Pine Snake is considered a constrictor. That sounds like a type of snake you don't want to mess with.

There is some good news, however. According to experts, the Northern Pine Snake is nonvenomous.

New Jersey does have two venomous snakes. They are the Northern Copperhead and the Timber Rattlesnake.

