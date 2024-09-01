The Bugs New Jersey Residents Hope To Never See

New Jersey is home to some annoying bugs, but we should count our blessings we don’t have to contend with the biggest bugs in the world.

New Jersey mosquitoes are almost as famous as New Jersey pizza, but they pale to a list of the biggest bugs on the planet compiled by Treehuggers.

The Biggest Bugs In The World

Here are some bone-chillingly huge bugs New Jersey residents should celebrate that are not found in the Garden State.

Here are five of the biggest bugs on the planet.

Tarantula Hawks. These bugs are so big and scary that you can’t even figure out what they are by their name. They are wasps, and they are the biggest wasps on Earth. They have been measured at 2.7 inches long with a 4.5-inch wingspan, and the only insect with a more painful sting or bite is the bullet ant.

The Scariest Bugs In The World

Goliath Beetle. Count your blessings that you don’t live in Africa unless you want to come across a beetle 4 inches long and weighs over two ounces. If you read on you’ll learn this isn’t the biggest beetle on Earth.

Stick Insects. They are what their name implies. They are sticks with grasshopper-looking legs. They commonly grow to one foot long.

Titan Beetle. You’d have to travel to the Amazon Rainforest to find the biggest beetle on Earth since Paul McCartney. The Titan Beetle lives there and can grow close to 7 inches long. If the sheer size is not frightening enough, the Titan Beetle’s mandibles are strong enough to snap a pencil and rip through human flesh.

If this is giving you the chills, imagine eating at an insect restaurant...

