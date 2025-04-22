A lucky New Jersey lottery player just won nearly a million dollars playing the Jersey Cash 5.

$990,123 to be exact, and the winning ticket was sold at this New Jersey Stop & Shop!

Get our free mobile app

Stop & Shop Google Maps loading...

Read More: Monmouth County, New Jersey Celebrates Big Wins With Two Local Stores Selling Winning Tickets

It's so exciting to think about how a routine trip to your local supermarket can end up changing your life completely.

There's always that dream of winning big, but for this New Jersey lottery player, that dream has become a reality!

I have to say, after hearing about this latest winner, I stopped at Wawa to pick up a scratch-off ticket, thinking maybe today would be my lucky day.

NOPE. I LOST.

Here are the Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers from Wednesday

CANVA CANVA loading...

NorthJersey.com reports the Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers for Wednesday, April 16th were: 22, 23, 27, 30, and 34 with Xtra: 02 and Bulleseye: 27. It was the Stop & Shop on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County, that sold the winning ticket, and the retailer will also receive some cash - a nice $2,000 bonus just for selling the ticket.

Congratulations!!

Now, take a look at these other big winners!

It was just a few weeks ago that New Jersey lottery winners, from 3 different counties, cashed in on $216,822 each from playing the Jersey Cash 5.

Here's where those tickets were sold:

- Krauszer’s Food Store on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, Morris County.

- Two Lucky Convenience Store on Hillside Avenue in Hillside, Union County.

- 7-Eleven on Highway 202 in Flemington, Hunterdon County.

There have been so many winners in recent months.

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Big New Jersey Lottery winners from November 25th - December 1st 12 people won over $20,000 playing New Jersey Lottery games around Thanksgiving! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman