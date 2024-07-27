Retail Chain Closing Nearly 150 Stores: Are Any New Jersey Locations On The List?

The full list of closures is out.

About a month ago, Big Lots announced it would be closing almost 150 stores nationwide due to inflation. We were left wondering if any of the stores here in New Jersey would be forced to shut down.

Get our free mobile app

Big Lots in New Jersey

The discount retail chain has 27 stores throughout the state. Here's a list of all the locations in New Jersey.

Barnegat

Beverly

Brick

Cape May

Cape May Courthouse

Cherry Hill

Clifton

Dover

East Brunswick

Freehold

Glassboro

Hamilton

Jersey City

Lumberton

Mays Landing

Middletown

Millville

North Bergen

Ocean

Phillipsburg

Sicklerville

Somers Point

South Plainfield

Toms River

Union

West Deptford

Woodbridge

Are Any New Jersey Locations Closing?

We just received some good news that none of the New Jersey stores are on the list of closures.

That could change in the future, but for now, NJ.com reports, "There are no slated closings in New Jersey just yet, but there are other Big Lots slated to close in dozens of other states."

Read More: NBA Star’s New Sneaker Pays Tribute To New Jersey

NJ.com provided an updated list of the stores closing and currently none are in New Jersey.

You can see the full list here.

Alabama: Troy

Arizona: Flagstaff, Glendale, Laveen, Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road, 75th Avenue, Bell Road, West Bethany Road, East Bell Road), Scottsdale, Tucson (North Oracle Road)

Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road), Grand Junction, Littleton, Longmont

Connecticut: Manchester, Milford, Waterford

Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, Clewiston, Coconut Creek, Destin, Hallandale, Hollywood, Miami Lakes, Orange Park, Orlando (Waterbridge Downs), Pompano Beach

Georgia: Savannah, Thomson

Illinois: Crest Hill, Lockport, Niles

Indiana: North Indianapolis, Kokomo

Kansas: Kansas City

Louisiana: Lafayette, Natchitoches

Maryland: Laurel, Lexington Park, Reisterstown

Massachusetts: Dennis Port

Michigan: Kentwood, Okemos, Portage, Ypsilanti

Minnesota: Albert Lea

Missouri: Kansas City (Washington Street), Saint Joseph, Saint Louis (Christy Boulevard)

Montana: Helena

New York: Carle Place, Centereach, Queensbury

North Carolina: Durham (Avondale Drive)

Oregon: Albany, Salem

Pennsylvania: Clifton Heights, Exton

South Carolina: Aiken, Chester, Newberry

South Dakota: Rapid City

Utah: Layton, Logan

Vermont: Barre

Virginia: Fredericksburg (Warrenton Road), Manassas

Washington: Bellingham, Burien, Covington, Everett, Kent, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Port Angeles, Renton, Tacoma (72nd Street), Vancouver (SE 164th Ave.)

Wisconsin: Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls, Mount Pleasant, Sheboygan, West Bend

Hopefully, the 27 stores will continue to remain open in New Jersey.

I'll keep you posted.

A walk inside New Jersey's emptiest shopping mall A walk through the old Ocean One mall / Pier Shops at Caesars in Atlantic City, now ACX1, on a quiet summer evening in the World's Play Ground. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman