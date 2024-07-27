Retail Chain Closing Nearly 150 Stores: Are Any New Jersey Locations On The List?
The full list of closures is out.
About a month ago, Big Lots announced it would be closing almost 150 stores nationwide due to inflation. We were left wondering if any of the stores here in New Jersey would be forced to shut down.
Big Lots in New Jersey
The discount retail chain has 27 stores throughout the state. Here's a list of all the locations in New Jersey.
Barnegat
Beverly
Brick
Cape May
Cape May Courthouse
Cherry Hill
Clifton
Dover
East Brunswick
Freehold
Glassboro
Hamilton
Jersey City
Lumberton
Mays Landing
Middletown
Millville
North Bergen
Ocean
Phillipsburg
Sicklerville
Somers Point
South Plainfield
Toms River
Union
West Deptford
Woodbridge
Are Any New Jersey Locations Closing?
We just received some good news that none of the New Jersey stores are on the list of closures.
That could change in the future, but for now, NJ.com reports, "There are no slated closings in New Jersey just yet, but there are other Big Lots slated to close in dozens of other states."
NJ.com provided an updated list of the stores closing and currently none are in New Jersey.
You can see the full list here.
Alabama: Troy
Arizona: Flagstaff, Glendale, Laveen, Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road, 75th Avenue, Bell Road, West Bethany Road, East Bell Road), Scottsdale, Tucson (North Oracle Road)
Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road), Grand Junction, Littleton, Longmont
Connecticut: Manchester, Milford, Waterford
Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, Clewiston, Coconut Creek, Destin, Hallandale, Hollywood, Miami Lakes, Orange Park, Orlando (Waterbridge Downs), Pompano Beach
Georgia: Savannah, Thomson
Illinois: Crest Hill, Lockport, Niles
Indiana: North Indianapolis, Kokomo
Kansas: Kansas City
Louisiana: Lafayette, Natchitoches
Maryland: Laurel, Lexington Park, Reisterstown
Massachusetts: Dennis Port
Michigan: Kentwood, Okemos, Portage, Ypsilanti
Minnesota: Albert Lea
Missouri: Kansas City (Washington Street), Saint Joseph, Saint Louis (Christy Boulevard)
Montana: Helena
New York: Carle Place, Centereach, Queensbury
North Carolina: Durham (Avondale Drive)
Oregon: Albany, Salem
Pennsylvania: Clifton Heights, Exton
South Carolina: Aiken, Chester, Newberry
South Dakota: Rapid City
Utah: Layton, Logan
Vermont: Barre
Virginia: Fredericksburg (Warrenton Road), Manassas
Washington: Bellingham, Burien, Covington, Everett, Kent, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Port Angeles, Renton, Tacoma (72nd Street), Vancouver (SE 164th Ave.)
Wisconsin: Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls, Mount Pleasant, Sheboygan, West Bend
Hopefully, the 27 stores will continue to remain open in New Jersey.
I'll keep you posted.
