Whether you're counting down the days to retirement or just starting the planning process, choosing the right town in New Jersey to live out your golden years can make all the difference.

While an increasing number of retirees move out of state due to the high cost of living, if you plan on staying here in New Jersey, it's essential to know which town offers the best quality of life and which one is best to avoid.

Get our free mobile app

GoBankingRates.com came out with a list of the best and worst towns to retire in each state by using data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

They took into consideration the total population, the percentage of seniors (65+), senior poverty rates, social security, and retirement income, along with several other factors.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: New Jersey Towns Where Homes Are Selling Lightning Fast

The Asbury Park Press provided a full breakdown of the report.

The Absolute Best And Worst New Jersey Towns To Retire

The Worst Place To Retire in New Jersey

Passaic is considered the town to avoid when it comes to retirement in New Jersey with a livability score of only 60, according to the report.

- The average income of households with retirement income: $18,014; the average income of households with Social Security income: $17,831.

- The average monthly total cost of living: $2,102 and the average monthly mortgage cost: $3,261.

- As of May of last year, the average single-family home value is $547,431.

So where in New Jersey is the best town to retire?

You're going to have to travel to Atlantic County to find it!

CANVA CANVA loading...

The Best Place To Retire in New Jersey

The town with a livability score of 74 and is considered the best place to retire in the Garden State is Mays Landing.

Why?

The Asbury Park Press states:

- The average income of households with retirement income: $18,014; the average income of households with Social Security income: $17,831.

- The average monthly total cost of living: $2,102 and the average monthly mortgage cost: $3,261.

- As of May 2024, the average single-family home value is $547,431.

Here's a list of the best and worst states to retire...