A Jersey Shore restaurant has been named the best waterfront restaurant in New Jersey for 2025.

The breathtaking views and delicious food make it one of USA TODAY's top picks.

Get our free mobile app

The winners of USA TODAY's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards are out, and this Jersey Shore restaurant was voted #1 in New Jersey and #6 in the United States!

Read More: One Of The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In America Can Be Found In New Jersey And It Sounds Delicious

The Lobster House, Cape May Google Maps loading...

The Lobster House in Cape May Voted USA Today's 10Best

Make sure you put The Lobster House on your list of restaurants to visit this summer if you're looking for fresh seafood and an incredible view of the Cape May Harbor.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's what USA TODAY had to say about The Lobster House, located in historic Cape May:

Experience authentic waterfront dining at The Lobster House, a legendary Jersey Shore restaurant that offers picturesque views of Cape May Harbor. Renowned for their whole lobsters and signature seafood pasta, this beloved institution embraces a casual yet festive vibe, ideal for seafood aficionados of all ages. With a bustling dockside bar and occasional live music, this restaurant is known to attract locals and visitors from far and wide.



View this profile on Instagram The Lobster House (@the_lobster_house) • Instagram photos and videos

Traveling this summer?

Check out the full list of awesome spots to hit along the way, according to USA TODAY.

The Top 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in America

1. Beach House Grill — Chatham, Massachusetts

2. Moshulu — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3. The Strand House — Manhattan Beach, California

4. Canoe — Atlanta, Georgia

5. Top of the Falls — Niagara Falls, New York

6. The Lobster House — Cape May, New Jersey

7. Six Seven Restaurant — Seattle, Washington

8. Jetty's Waterfront Restaurant — Jupiter, Florida

9. Angèle Restaurant & Bar — Napa, California

10. Prost Haus — San Antonio, Texas

The Lobster House is located on Fisherman's Wharf in Cape May.

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey

These 4 Restaurants From Ocean County, NJ Made the Best Outdoor Dining List