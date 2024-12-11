Find Out Which New Jersey Town Tops the List for Best Places to Live

There are so many great towns in New Jersey, but experts at one website have chosen the best town to live in in New Jersey.

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) loading...

We live in a state with great little towns that we'd be proud to call home. From gorgeous inland towns to beautiful Jersey Shore towns, our possibilities are endless.

The Best New Jersey Town To Live In

It wouldn't be easy for residents like us to choose the best New Jersey town to live in. We don't have all the data, and we already have our favorites.

Get our free mobile app

But the folks at Stacker do have the data, and they can be objective, and they have revealed the best town in New Jersey to live in.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After crunching the numbers, they have determined that the best town in New Jersey to live in is Princeton Junction.

The Small Town Charm Of Princeton Junction

And Princeton Junction's rank nationally is impressive as well, ranking #14 in the nation. That puts the town in great company.

Read More: New Jersey's Favorite Christmas Town

Some of the great spots in Princeton Junction highlighted in the article include the Ronald Rogers Arboretum and the Princeton University Art Museum.

Photo by Raychel Sanner on Unsplash Photo by Raychel Sanner on Unsplash loading...

Princeton Junction is an amazing town. Just ask the 2200 people who live there, but it's not the only great town to call home in the Garden State.

We'd like to throw some towns into the discussion as well, even though the results are already in.

Here are some other great New Jersey towns to live in. We love Red Bank, Spring Lake, Chatham, Cape May, Stone Harbor, Freehold, and Avon by the Sea just to name a few.

And let's remember wherever the people we love are, that's always the best place to be.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan