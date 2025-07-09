This is New Jersey - with so many incredible spots to grab a sub (or hoagie if you live in South Jersey), being considered the best is a HUGE honor.

The experts at Far & Wide found the best sandwich in every state, and two places in New Jersey made the list!

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: This New Bakery In New Jersey Is A Must-Visit For Pastry Lovers

An Italian sub is considered the ultimate New Jersey sandwich, but where can you find the absolute best?

Turns out, two places in New Jersey are considered to have the best!

Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack

"It’s perhaps no surprise, given New Jersey’s huge Italian-American population, that an Italian hoagie would be the top choice of the Garden State. Cosmo’s Italian Salumeria in Hackensack serves up some amazing versions featuring top-quality Italian meats and only the freshest mozzarella. The #1 earns its name with a winning combo of ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, provolone and sweet peppers."



View this profile on Instagram Cosmo’s Italian Salumeria (@cosmositaliansalumeria) • Instagram photos and videos

White House Subs in Atlantic City

"Atlantic City’s White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the White House Special with tons of salami, capicola, ham and provolone."



View this profile on Instagram White House Sub Shop (@whitehousesub) • Instagram photos and videos

I'm definitely putting Cosmo’s Italian Salumeria in Hackensack on my food bucket list this summer!

I've been to White House Subs, and everything there is delicious! You know it's good when you see a line wrapped around the corner!!

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman