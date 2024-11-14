New Jersey's beaches get lots of attention, and for good reason.

However, other bodies of water prove how majestic the Jersey Shore is.

Whether for recreation or relaxation, New Jersey has many beautiful lakes.

Which New Jersey lakes are popular during the fall season?

These lakes, located across the state, offer some of the best swimming, boating, fishing, and hiking.

Fall is the perfect time to check out Jersey's lakes.

The bright reds, yellows, and oranges reflecting on the water are picturesque.

Lake Hopatcong, situated in Morris and Sussex counties, is one of the largest lakes in Jersey.

Lake Hopatcong always jumps during summer with boating, tubing, jet skiing, and fishing.

Lake Hopatcong State Park is a favorite place for families with its beaches and picnic spots.

Fall is technically the "off-season," but you'll still find plenty of hikers and nature lovers.

Greenwood Lake is on the border of New Jersey and New York.

Greenwood Lake is famous for its clean and crystal-clear waters, which make it exceptional for kayaking.

The autumn hues of Greenwood Lake are breathtaking.

Need a fantastic backdrop for your fall selfie? Greenwood Lake is your spot.

You don't even have to get out of your car to witness the fall beauty of Round Valley Reservoir. Just take a drive.

Fun fact: Round Valley Reservoir is one of the few lakes in New Jersey where you can scuba dive. The water is that clear.

Fishers also spend a lot of time at Round Valley.

There aren't many places in New Jersey where you can find bass and trout fishing like this.

Like small and secluded spaces to escape to when the crowds of New Jersey get too much?

Lake Marcia at High Point State Park in Sussex County is special spot.

High Point Monument is hard to miss when taking pictures of the fall foliage.

Atsion Lake in Wharton State Forest is about as colorful as it gets during the fall months.

If you enjoy getting outside and breathing in the crisp fresh air while on hiking trails, Atsion Lake and Wharton State Forest are musts.

Take advantage of the beaches with prime picnicking areas when the weather warms up.