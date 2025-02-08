Your Ultimate Guide: Top Sports Bars In New Jersey For Watching The Super Bowl

Are you planning to watch the Super Bowl from the comfort of your own home, or do you prefer heading to your favorite sports bar for the big game?

Plenty of people will be flooding area bars this Sunday so if you're leaning towards going out, finding the best sports bar to watch the game can make all the difference.

Here's my question...

What New Jersey bars make for good Super Bowl viewing?

We'll get to New Jersey's Top 10 Bars in just a minute, but first, if you're looking for good food, cold beer, a good crowd, and lots of TVs to catch every moment of the game, there's a sports bar that recently earned the title of the Courier Post's best bar to watch the Super Bowl in South Jersey.

Here are the results of their recent poll...

Skeeters Pub in Blackwood came in 2nd.

P.J. Whelihan’s in Haddon Township came in 3rd.

Whistlers Inn in Cinnaminson came in 4th.

The Village Pub in Sewell came in 5th.

And coming in at #1...

Chickie’s & Pete’s in Marlton and Chickie’s & Pete’s in Atlantic City at the Tropicana.

They were put into one category.

But if you're looking to enjoy the big game from other areas of the state, these 10 bars are considered the best places to watch the Super Bowl in New Jersey.

Find the one nearest to you and get ready for a fun night!

New Jersey's top 10 bars for Super Bowl viewing Gallery Credit: Jill Croce