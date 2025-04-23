If you're a seafood fan, you already know there's something magical about diving into a plate of fresh, flavorful ocean goodness.

Whether it’s buttery lobster, juicy shrimp, or crispy fish tacos, great seafood has a way of bringing people together and making any meal feel like a celebration.

Lately, seafood spots have really upped their game. A big trend? Seafood boils.

People are going wild for big bags of shrimp, crab legs, corn, and potatoes soaked in garlic sauce.

It's messy, it's fun, and somehow, it tastes even better when you eat it with your hands.

Another thing catching on is the mix of market and restaurant vibes.

Some of the best seafood spots now let you pick your fish straight from the case, then cook it up on the spot.

It doesn’t get fresher than that. Whether it’s grilled, fried, or tossed into a taco, that just-off-the-boat flavor is unbeatable.

You’ll also see more places going for a laid-back yet chef-driven approach. Think high-quality dishes without the white tablecloths.

No matter your go-to, fried fish baskets, buttery scallops, zesty ceviche, or hearty chowders, there’s a seafood joint in Jersey serving it just right.

The best part? It's not about fancy décor or big city buzz. It’s about fresh ingredients, simple prep, and flavors that speak for themselves.

Here in New Jersey, there's no shortage of mouthwatering seafood spots. And we're heading into the perfect season to dig in.

Yelp recently recognized its users' favorite seafood spots, one state at a time.

Here's one review highlighting Yelp's top New Jersey seafood market.

This place never disappoints. The fish is light, crispy, and golden brown. The bread is always fresh. There are high-top tables and chairs inside. If you’re like me, you want to eat fish while it’s hot, so take a seat inside or run back to your car, put the seat back and eat up. This is a great place for good eats that isn’t stressful on your pockets.

Barbera Seafood Market is an institution in Atlantic City.

Customers rave about their flounder fish sandwich, fried smelt platter, and soft-shell crab. The hometown staff knows their customers by name, which makes for an all-around pleasant experience every time they stop by.

