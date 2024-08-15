Love Seafood? This Could Be The Best In New Jersey

Being named the best seafood in a state where our fresh fish is legendary is quite an honor, and it has been bestowed upon an amazing restaurant.

There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in New Jersey. We have the great fortune of being very close to fresh seafood, and we are also lucky to be close to some of the best seafood restaurants in the entire nation.

The Best Seafood In New Jersey Is At This Restaurant

Many people think of summer at the Jersey Shore when they think of a great seafood meal, but there is no doubt that it's always fresh and delicious here in the Garden State 12 months a year, but Seabra Manisqueira is not at the Jersey Shore.

The fine folks at Eat This, Not That have strong, accurate, and expert opinions on food and restaurants around the nation, and they have chosen the best seafood restaurant, in their opinion, in each state in the nation.

Here's the restaurant they chose right here in New Jersey. Surprisingly, it's not a Jersey Shore restaurant. It's a place called Seabra Marisqueira, and it's located in Newark.

The Best Portuguese Food In New Jersey

It's a family-owned restaurant that's been around since the late 1980s and they offer amazing Portuguese dishes, according to the experts.

This is a great place to try if you love an amazing seafood meal. They are located at 87 Madison St. in Newark, and this one should go on your New Jersey restaurant bucket list. Enjoy!

