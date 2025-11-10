LoveFood just dropped their picks for the top two sandwich spots in New Jersey to celebrate National Sandwich Day.

I haven't tried one of them yet, but the other is absolutely delicious! When there's a line wrapped around the corner, you know it's good, and whenever I'm in Atlantic City, I gladly wait as long as it takes.

We've all got our favorites, but get ready to add two more to the list.

LoveFood found the best sandwich in every state, and here in New Jersey, it's no surprise what took the top spot, and no, we're not getting into a debate on how to say it, although I'm team Pork Roll!

These Two Sandwich Spots Are A Must-Visit In New Jersey

Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen, Chatham

Taylor ham, egg, and cheese:

"Whether you call it a Taylor ham sandwich or a pork roll, there's no denying that this hearty breakfast treat is one of the defining foods of New Jersey. Locals will all have their favorite place to grab one, but Chatham institution Pascarella Brothers is frequently named as the top spot. Fans praise the enormous size and quality of the sandwich, which features layers of crispy fried Taylor ham, gooey egg, and melty American cheese, all stuffed inside a fresh hard roll."



View this profile on Instagram Pascarella Bros (@pascarellabros) • Instagram photos and videos

White House Sub Shop, Atlantic City

White House Special:

"Open since 1946, Atlantic City's White House Sub Shop has seen the likes of Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey, and The Beatles enjoy its sandwiches. It's famous for its signature White House Special: an epic two-foot-long sub stuffed with deli meats such as salami and capocollo, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and onions, finished with an oil and chopped pepper dressing. If you're daunted by the size, don't worry - it's available in a half portion, too."



View this profile on Instagram White House Sub Shop (@whitehousesub) • Instagram photos and videos

