One website has decided on New Jersey's best sandwich, and the results have been revealed.

Who Has New Jersey's Best Sandwich?

New Jersey is one of the top states in America for providing delicious food at restaurants from North Jersey to South Jersey.

We are famous for our impressive pizzerias, known worldwide for our bagels, and the diner capital of the world.

So, it makes perfect sense to expect to get a great sandwich, or as many residents call it, "sangwich" in the Garden State.

Expert's Choice For New Jersey's Best Sandwich

We were thrilled to find out that a major website made a list of the best sandwiches in every state, because we couldn't wait to hear their choice for New Jersey.

The website that took the sandwich challenge was Mashed, and they made a strong choice for the Garden State.

Mashed is one of the premier food websites in the country, but before we reveal their choice, I'd humbly like to give you mine.

My Choice For New Jersey's Best Sandwich

My level of expertise may be slightly lower than theirs, but I know how to appreciate a good sandwich.

And when I want one, I head to Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market in Point Pleasant Boro. You get an amazing sandwich every time, and the people are great.

Now, on to the best sandwich in New Jersey, according to Mashed. They suggest you visit Cosmo's Italian Salumeria in Hackensack for their Italian Sub.

Get ready for a sub experience like no other. Their Italian sub has the best salami, ham, and capicola, plus sweet peppers, provolone, and of course, mozzarella.

All you have to do to try New Jersey's best sandwich is to head to Cosmo's and order the #1.

