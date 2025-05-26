Have you ever been on a road trip and spotted something so intriguing along the way that you just had to stop and check it out?

There's an attraction in New Jersey so popular, it was just named the best roadside attraction in America for 2025.

Out of all the unique attractions across the country, the most unique is right here in New Jersey!

How cool is that?!

The Best Roadside Attraction in America is in New Jersey

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards named Lucy the Elephant in Margate the best roadside attraction in America.

"Listed on the National Park Registry of Historical Landmarks, Lucy the Elephant stands six stories high in Josephine Harron Park. Visitors can stop by and have their photos taken with Lucy, and, for those who wish to go inside the elephant, guided tours are available."

Just a few weeks ago, I happened to be driving through Margate and passed Lucy the Elephant.

It's impossible to miss her!

I hadn't seen her since I was a kid, so I decided to stop and check her out, which brought back a flood of childhood memories.

So I was especially excited to hear that she was recently named the best roadside attraction in America.

Here are the top 10, according to USA Today.

Top Roadside Attractions in the United States

1. Lucy the Elephant - Margate City, New Jersey

2. Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters - Ochopee, Florida

3. World's Largest Ball of Twine - Cawker City, Kansas

4. Carhenge - Alliance, Nebraska

5. Dalmatian Fire Hydrant - Beaumont, Texas

6. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum - Logan, Ohio

7. Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox - Bemidji, Minnesota

8. Wheat Jesus - Colby, Kansas

9. Wall Drug Store Inc - Wall, South Dakota

10. Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum - Gibsland, Louisiana

Congratulations to Lucy the Elephant in Margate for taking home the top prize!

