If you or your parents are planning retirement, who says you have to leave New Jersey to enjoy it?

The Best Town For Retirement In New Jersey

The more you read online, the more you think it is impossible to afford retirement in New Jersey.

The Garden State is consistently among the worst places to retire, but that doesn't mean there aren't pockets of the state that make retirement possible.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A well-respected website published a list of the best towns for retirement in each state in America.

New Jersey Has A Town Where Retirement Is Possible

We're all curious which Garden State town it chose, since we thought retirement in our state was a mountain that was too high to climb.

Read More: What's The Cost To Retire Comfortably In New Jersey?

Here's the great news. There is one New Jersey town that is the state's best for retirement, and that town is Mountainside. It gets an A+ in this Stacker report.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And the data backs up the honor. Let's dig into the numbers that make Mountainside a great place to retire.

Mountainside is A Top 100 Retirement Destination

Mountainside is ranked as the 83rd best town for retirement in America, and for most New Jersey residents, that's a pleasant surprise.

Get our free mobile app

There are 20 senior living communities, and the senior population is well represented in this adorable New Jersey, according to the experts.

So, congratulations to Mountainside, and remember, if you love New Jersey, you can retire here!

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo