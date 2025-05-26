If you're thinking about popping the question soon, you'll want to know the best places to propose in New Jersey.

Best Places To Propose In New Jersey

This is the time of the year when love is in the air in New Jersey, and that means a lot of proposals are going to be happening.

The Garden State is full of beautiful places to pop the question, so which ones are the best?

Getting engaged. (Photo by NATHAN MULLET on Unsplash)

We did some research and came up with our list of suggestions for you. Since the beach seems like a great place to propose, we wanted to find a way to spread the love to all parts of the state.

New Jersey's Top Proposal Spots

So, we did something controversial. We separated the state into three regions, even though some people think one of them doesn't exist.

We'll pick two spots in Northern New Jersey, two in Central, and two in South Jersey. The #1 spot can be from anywhere.

Engaged. (Photo by Andre Jackson on Unsplash)

Hopefully, our list can help you make a decision, but no matter where you choose, we're sure it will be great.

Northern New Jersey

New Jersey Botanical Garden, Ringwood - the setting is gorgeous, and the background to your big question will be unforgettable.

Google Maps

Liberty State Park, Jersey City. If New York City is meaningful to you, the view from Liberty State Park may make your perfect moment even more perfect.

Central New Jersey

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown - flowers always make a moment more romantic, and this place is gorgeous.

Princeton University. (Photo by Tim Alex on Unsplash)

Princeton University, Princeton - So much history, and such a picturesque setting, it would be perfect for the big moment.

Southern New Jersey/Jersey Shore

Seaside Heights Boardwalk - If the Jersey Shore holds memories for you, this might be the perfect place.

Shawn Michaels

Long Beach Island - LBI is a magical place where memories meet the future, and would be a great choice for the place to pop the question.

Overall #1 Place To Propose In New Jersey

Cape May - Whether you do it downtown, on the beach or boardwalk, or at any of the lovely restaurants, it will surely be a memorble moment.

