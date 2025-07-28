Kayaking Is Taking Over and NJ’s the Perfect Place for It

It feels like this summer, more and more people are talking about kayaking. Perhaps it’s the desire to unplug or the fact that it's significantly cheaper than buying a boat. Many I talk to love grabbing a paddle and hitting the water. New Jersey is one of the best spots to get in on it.

We’ve got rivers, bays, lakes, and even calm ocean spots, so no matter what you water preference is, there's a place that fits. You want peaceful and scenic? Try paddling through the Pine Barrens. Looking for something closer to the shore? Barnegat Bay has killer views. Even better, there are even spots where you can rent right by the water, hop in, and just drift.

Get our free mobile app

Where to Kayak in New Jersey for the Best Views

I think a big part of kayaking’s rise is how accessible it is. You don’t need to be super athletic, although you can absolutely get a work out in. You don’t need fancy gear, either. Just grab a basic kayak, strap on a life vest, and you’re good to go. A lot of NJ parks now even have launch areas specifically for kayaks, so it’s easier than ever to try it out.

And the views? Unreal. You’ll glide past all kinds of creatures, and if you time it right, you'll see some of the most peaceful sunsets ever. It’s one of the few outdoor activities that feels both exciting and calming at the same time.

Photo by Michael Hamments on Unsplash Photo by Michael Hamments on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: These Are The Most Common Birds You'll Spot in NJ Backyards

Jersey Devil Adventures has announced its choice for the best kayaking location in Jersey.

Wharton State Forest is the BEST place to kayak in New Jersey. It’s the largest state forest in New Jersey, stretching over more than 120,000 acres! There are several rivers running through it, including the Mullica , Batsto, Oswego and Wading rivers. These give you you miles and miles of beautiful waterways to explore. You’ll get to paddle through thick pine forests, past sandy banks, and under low wooden bridges that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Whether you’re going solo or making it a group hang, kayaking in NJ sounds like one of those things you try once and immediately wonder why you didn’t start sooner.