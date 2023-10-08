Legendary New Jersey Market Is Honored For Having The State’s Best Pie

It's getting to be pie season, and New Jersey has some of the best pies in the country, and one legendary Monmouth County pie maker has been singled out for having the best pie in the entire state.

I'm going to start with some full disclosure. I have been a fan, a customer, and even a spokesperson for this amazing business for years, and I can personally attest to the fact that in my opinion, and the opinion of these national foodie experts, these pies are some of the best on the planet.

There is no doubt that there are great piemakers all over the Garden State, but Lovefood only chose one as the absolute best, and that is the amazing apple pie that comes from the legendary kitchen of Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck.

I'm guessing the experts who had a hand in making this choice experienced what I have experienced time and time again. These pies from Delicious Orchards are a combination of great recipes, fresh ingredients, and expert bakers.

If you think all apple pies taste alike, you haven't had one from Delicious Orchards. The decision made by Lovefood that Delicious Orchards apple pies are the best pie in the state puts the pie among the best pies the entire nation has to offer, and in my opinion, that is exactly where they belong.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, make sure you get a few of the amazing pies from Delicious Orchards. You and your family will absolutely love them.

