The Best And Most Beautiful Picnic Spot In New Jersey Is Revealed

If you love picnics, there is one spot in New Jersey the experts say you can't miss. Can you guess where it is?

Take a minute to remove yourself from a bitter cold Jersey winter and imagine a beautiful picnic on a warm summer day.

Where Is The Best Place To Have A Picnic In New Jersey?

When you consider all the amazing places in New Jersey to have a beautiful picnic, it has to be difficult to make one spot the best.

We have so many parks and beaches and quiet spots that are perfect for a picnic, but leave it to the experts to narrow it down for us.

And that is exactly what the experts at Taste of Home did, and the spot they chose is nearly impossible to argue with.

This New Jersey Spot Is A Favorite For Locals

They chose a beautiful spot in a beloved New Jersey town as the perfect place to have a picnic in New Jersey, and we couldn't agree more.

Most New Jersey residents don't need to be talked into visiting the charming and historic town of Smithville.

And if it's a picnic you want, these experts say to bring your basket to Smithville and park yourself at the banks of Lake Meone.

There you can enjoy your picnic watching the carousel, paddle boats and train. That sounds like an amazing afternoon, and it makes me wish winter was over even more.

