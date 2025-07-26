Experts Reveal Pasta’s Mental Health Benefits

Another good reason to gather up your friends and family this weekend and indulge in some pasta!

New research shows it can evoke some pretty strong positive emotions that you might just need after a long work week.

Researchers tracked participants for two weeks to follow real-time emotional responses to eating pasta and found it’s linked to feelings of happiness, reduced stress, and more mindfulness.⠀

If you're a big pasta lover, this comes as no surprise to you.

Of course, eating pasta makes you happy. This is New Jersey, it's not uncommon for households to have pasta every night!

A study published in Food Science & Nutrition includes a survey of 15-hundred Italians, which reveals that 41% of them associate pasta with family, and 21% associate it with positive emotions.

It's always the best gathering around the table for a big Sunday dinner at home, but if you would rather skip the hassle of cooking and cleaning, LoveFood named where you can find the best bowl of pasta in each state.

Here in New Jersey, there are soooo many amazing Italian restuarants with the most delicious pasta, so to be named the very best, you know it's got to be next level good.

Where Can You Find The Best Pasta In New Jersey?

The best bowl of pasta can be found at Paisano's in Rutherford!

Here's what the experts at LoveFood had to say about their top pick...

"Offering a range of Northern and Southern Italian dishes, Paisano's always serves up something delicious. The standout, however, is the pappardelle rustica. The pasta is light and perfectly al dente, while the hearty old-style Bolognese sauce – with a touch of cream – has a wonderful depth of flavor. It's the ultimate comfort food."

So whether you make a big bowl of pasta at home or head out to your favorite restaurant, make sure you fill up this weekend!

