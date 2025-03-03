With temperatures reaching the mid-50s this week in New Jersey, I can't help but get excited about warmer days ahead and the outdoor dining season just around the corner!

I love dining outdoors and I'm always looking for new restaurants to enjoy.

If you're looking for beautiful views of the ocean from a rooftop deck and delicious food and drinks, this place is definitely worth the trip according to a major food publication.

There's one outdoor dining restaurant in New Jersey that stands out above the rest.

LoveFood came out with the absolute best outdoor dining spot in each state based on online reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience from those who work for the publication.

Specializing in "fresh local seafood" and "signature sandwiches" this award-winning restaurant is the place to go!

The Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in New Jersey

According to LoveFood, if looking for the best restaurant for outdoor dining head to Cape May where you'll find Harry's Ocean Bar and Grill.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about their top pick:

"Sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean keep people coming back to this laid-back grill in Cape May. It's got a spacious rooftop deck, edged by bar stools looking right down onto the sand and to the windswept waters beyond. When it comes to food, Harry's has a varied menu of sharing dishes, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and satisfying entrees including chicken Milanese, flat iron steak, and cape cioppino – clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops, all simmered in a white wine tomato broth and served with garlic bread."

I can't wait to go this spring!

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grill is located at 1025 Beach Avenue in Cape May.

Check out these other great places in New Jersey for outdoor dining.

