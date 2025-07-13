There’s just something about omelets that keeps people coming back for more. They’re easy, quick, and somehow feel fancy even when you’re standing there in sweatpants. Maybe it’s the way they puff up in the pan or how they look so perfect folded over with cheesy goodness peeking out.

The Secrets Behind a Great Omelette

You want your eggs to be fluffy, not rubbery, and that’s where most folks mess up. Whisk them like you mean it to get some air in there, then use medium heat so they don’t toughen up. A nonstick pan with a tiny bit of butter is your best friend. Once the eggs hit the pan, give them an easy swirl so they cook evenly. When the edges look set but the middle’s still a little creamy, it’s time for fillings.

Meat Lovers Omelet Table JeffKearney loading...

Speaking of fillings, I like to keep it simple. A good omelette doesn’t need much. A little cheese, some herbs, maybe diced peppers or ham. Every time I try to overload it, I end up with a sloppy mess that tears when I try to fold it.

Why Omelettes Always Hit the Spot

Part of what makes omelets so popular is their versatility. You can keep it classic with just salt and pepper, or go wild with leftover steak, mushrooms, or spinach. It’s a great way to clean out the fridge, right? On top of all that, they’re fast. You can go from fridge to plate in under ten minutes, which is perfect for busy mornings or late-night snacks.

Luckily, New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, and if diners can't make a spectacular omelet, they should just close their doors and call it quits.

READ MORE: Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot Hiding In This Tiny NJ Town

ready to eat omelette for breakfast with white bread ilamartru loading...

Who Makes the Best Omelet in New Jersey?

Besides yourself, of course. I recently visited a spot that takes its omelets very seriously, to the extent that they account for most of what it does. Let me introduce you to Amy's Omelette House. Amy's has expanded to four locations in New Jersey: Somerdale, Long Branch, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Each restaurant is open daily from 8 am to 2 pm.

If you enjoy variety, Amy's will please you with over 200 omelets to choose from, as well as more than 30 different styles of pancakes and French toast.

I stopped into Amy's in Long Branch and the service and food were top notch. Budget some extra time to decide which of the hundreds of omelet varieties you're going to dig into.

How many of these have you tasted?